As seen on SA Live - Monday, October 4, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s all about decorations as we kick off our Halloween DIY week and help you turn your home into a haunted mansion with spooky decor you create yourself.

Stephanie Pena Frost from Princess and the Monkey Home Decor shows us some great ways to DIY the decor that you see in the stores and how to reinforce decorations you buy, to help them last longer out on your lawn!

Plus, no tricks with these treats! We check out a bloody-good cookie decorating kit from Sheer Celebrations.

Also, we’re all a little mad here! The experts with Mad Science of Austin and San Antonio shows us some cool, Halloween glow projects and decorations that will make your party pop!

If you’re looking for an easy way to add more life to any pumpkin you find, the San Antonio Cactus and Xerophyte Society shows us how with succulents and moss.

Then, we’ve got you covered with taco day deals from La Famila Cortez and Taco Cabana.

