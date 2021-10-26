As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, October 26, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s a fun Halloween event the while family will love! The princesses from Once Upon A Party and the gang from Once In A Wild will have a preview of Bibbido Bobbidi Boo Fest at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

Plus, with Day Of The Dead around the corner, local makeup artists show us how to use inexpensive products from NYX Cosmetics to create Catrina looks for the celebrations this weekend!

Then, we continue to celebrate Filipino American History Month with the folks from Lumpias Rollin’ Food Truck serving up traditional eats!

Ad

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.