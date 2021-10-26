How to score a free ticket to this inclusive theme park

Morgan's Wonderland will once again host their annual “More Delightful Than Frightful” Ultra-Accessible and fully inclusive Halloween celebration benefitting the San Antonio Food Bank.

Morgan's Wonderland will once again host their annual “More Delightful Than Frightful” Ultra-Accessible and fully inclusive Halloween celebration benefitting the San Antonio Food Bank.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Have spooky plans for Halloween this weekend? How about scoring a ticket to a theme park?

Morgan’s Wonderland is once again hosting its annual “More Delightful Than Frightful” Ultra-Accessible and fully inclusive Halloween celebration benefitting the San Antonio Food Bank on Oct. 31.

Now through Saturday, anyone who drops off five non-perishable food items at Morgan’s Wonderland Welcome Center will receive a free ticket to the “More Delightful Than Frightful” Halloween event.

Guests are encouraged to wear delightful-not-frightful Halloween costumes for a safe night of trick-or-treating, surrounded by Morgan’s Wonderland inclusive attractions.

Individuals with special needs and children ages 2 and younger are always admitted free of charge. Tickets and vouchers are valid only for Oct. 31, 2021.

Just for this Halloween event, $5 tickets are also available online.

Ad

Finally, you’re invited to watch Morgan’s Wonderland Celebrate A World of Inclusion 12th annual gala from the comfort of your home on KSAT 12 on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

To learn more about Morgan’s Wonderland, click or tap here.