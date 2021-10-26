How to score a free ticket to this inclusive theme park

Have spooky plans for Halloween this weekend? How about scoring a ticket to a theme park?
Morgan’s Wonderland is once again hosting its annual “More Delightful Than Frightful” Ultra-Accessible and fully inclusive Halloween celebration benefitting the San Antonio Food Bank on Oct. 31.
Now through Saturday, anyone who drops off five non-perishable food items at Morgan’s Wonderland Welcome Center will receive a free ticket to the “More Delightful Than Frightful” Halloween event.
Guests are encouraged to wear delightful-not-frightful Halloween costumes for a safe night of trick-or-treating, surrounded by Morgan’s Wonderland inclusive attractions.
Individuals with special needs and children ages 2 and younger are always admitted free of charge. Tickets and vouchers are valid only for Oct. 31, 2021.
Just for this Halloween event, $5 tickets are also available online.
Finally, you’re invited to watch Morgan’s Wonderland Celebrate A World of Inclusion 12th annual gala from the comfort of your home on KSAT 12 on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
