As seen on SA Live - Halloween Show - Friday, October 29, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s our Retro Monster Mash Bash Halloween show!

Andrea Cook with Mad Science of Austin and San Antonio shows us some fun with dry ice and glowing, Halloween party special effects!

Plus, things get mummified with Author Christie Cuthbert as she shows us Halloween DIY costumes and pranks.

Then, Stephanie Pena Frost with Princess and The Monkey Home Decor ghosts us with spooky Halloween party snacks!

Also, get ready for some frights at the 13th Floor Haunted House! They help us out with some scares around the city and was the location for many scenes in our “Haunted Mansion!

Cheers! Adeina Anderson with Creative Lifestyles With Adeina pours Halloween cocktails that pack a punch and a bite!

Big thanks to Nerdia Cat Makeup and Art for all of our fabulous Halloween looks, to Atlantis Discovered for our vampire, witch and wolf man costumes, to Starline Costumes for the Frankenstein, Bride Of Frankenstein and mummy costumes. Also a big thanks to Gloof Creations who transformed our SA Live set for Halloween!

