San Antonio Zoo hosting family-friendly, non-spooky Halloween event through the weekend

Looking for something fun to do this weekend for Halloween?

The San Antonio Zoo’s annual Halloween celebration Zoo Boo! offers a non-scary, daytime Halloween event for the entire family, daily through Sunday.

Guests can start their day with a Halloween-inspired singalong as the San Antonio Zoo Train transforms into the Scarecrow Sing-Along Express.

A day at Zoo Boo! is full of activities that includes cowboy’s dance parties and cowboy’s scavenger hunt. Children can find all the hidden cowboy signs around the park and turn in their map for a prize.

The zoo transforms into eight realms of Halloween fun, with two realms making their zoo debut: Bubbling Seas and Dios de los Muertos.

A daily costume contest will be held for all the little ghouls and goblins and includes a chance to win an official zoo prize pack.

Please keep in mind the entire family is encouraged to dress up in non-scary family-friendly costumes, but costume masks are only permitted for children 12 and under.

For the grand finale of each day, trick-or-treating stations will be situated throughout the zoo. The zoo distributes only palm oil-free candy.

“Palm oil production has been growing rapidly, producing negative effects on rain forests (particularly in Malaysia and Indonesia) and the species that live within them, such as orangutans,” according to San Antonio Zoo.

Zoo Boo! Is for all ages and is included with admission. To learn more about upcoming events, click or tap here.