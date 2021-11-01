Open-enrollment charter school gives teens, adults a second chance at pursuing a HS degree

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you have a high school student who needs support to graduate?

This charter high school makes sure its students’ social and emotional needs are met to ensure their successful future.

Por Vida Academy Charter High School accepts anyone and everyone, the school stated.

“We are an open-enrollment charter high school and we work with students’ social and emotional needs as well as academic (needs) to ensure a successful future, and we tailor our program to fit students’ needs instead of making students fit into an educational program,” Principal Loren Franckowiak said.

Anyone ages 14 through 25 is welcome to enroll in the school’s unique learning programs that were created to accommodate each student’s individual learning and situational needs.

“Whether you’re looking for a traditional learning environment, credit recovery options, or (you’re) interested in completing your high school diploma as an adult, Por Vida Academy is here to support you and help you achieve your goals,” Franckowiak.

The school offers accredited courses, sports, STEM program, small classes, self-paced credit recovery courses, an adult high school diploma program; all school shirts and school supplies are provided, along wit a VIA bus pass, college and career training, four-hour school days, tutoring, breakfast and snacks, and in a supportive and inclusive environment.

Class is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays to allow students to get what they need academically, socially and emotionally, with the flexibility to work or pursue other commitments life has thrown their way.

