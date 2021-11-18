Journey through worlds full of wonder and whimsy at this new ‘The DoSeum Express’ holiday exhibit

The DoSeum Express is only available for a limited time. Don’t miss your chance to create a unique DoSeum memory with your family through Sunday, Jan. 2.

Looking for a family-friendly holiday activity?

The DoSeum’s new exhibition “The DoSeum Express: Tiny Trains and Trolleys” is an exhibit that travels through the fantastical and wacky miniature worlds created by The DoSeum’s 2021 Artists-In-Residence winners: Kallie Cheves, Daniel Rivera, Randall Rudd, Linda Vivenza, and Robert Wurzbach and Emily Kinder.

Join in on the fun as The DoSeum Express travels through five wondrous miniature lands. Guests can also peel inside a mysterious cavern, explore a snowy town where mice live and play as humans do, or visit a vibrant fairy village.

“I think what’s really unique about this exhibit is it really gets you to slow down and look and observe,” said Meredith Doby, vice president of exhibits.

For a fun day filled with winter-themed activities, on Saturday, Dec. 11. The DoSeum’s Big Day of Play: Winter Wonderland is happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids can create kinetic sand, make memory books for pets, create rain wands for the fantasy land of Rumbledoodle and create cartoon soundtracks.

Click or tap here for more information. The DoSeum is open seven days a week.