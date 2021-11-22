71º

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Monday, November 22, 2021

Pies, bacon-wrapped turkey and a thankful family with a room makeover

Jennifer Struski, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Tags: sa live, SA Live, as seen on sa live
Get your pie fix for Thanksgiving... (Pixabay, Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re still looking for a sweet fix, Barbell Sweets is on the show today sharing their Thanksgiving options.

If you want a twist on your turkey dinner, Tony Chachere’s Creole Cooking is showing us a bacon-wrapped turkey.

A family is feeling very thankful this morning thanks to a room makeover by Savvy Giving by Design and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Fashion tips from local expert Jules Aldaz--she’s helping with some ideas on how to sport your winter turtle necks.

The Cheesecake Factory has a deal of the day, just in time for Thanksgiving week.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jennifer Tobias-Struski loves her hometown of San Antonio, and is proud to celebrate it every day working on SA Live. The Emmy-Award winning producer hosts the Mom-Day series, featuring fun, family-themed segments from crafting to fashion hacks every Monday.

email