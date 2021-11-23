As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, November 23, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for the perfect customized holiday cards, Belle & Union can help you with their ancient printing press and lots of local gift ideas.
Bistr09 is preparing a Turkey Wellington recipe for a fun twist on the Thanksgiving favorite.
Ready, set, shop! Elsa Fernandez with Eye Candy Boutique is sharing her go-to local shops for Small Business Saturday.
Here’s her list:
- For the unique gift lover, custom rugs from Dale Tamale
- For the décor lover, varied home décor goods from Casa Gallery Décor
- For those who love nature, butterfly accessories from Morpho Style Boutique
- For the puppy parents, a variety of dog treats that give back from Ava Nana N Papa’s Paws
- For those who love color, bold and bright home décor items from Gypsy Rae Boutique
- For the fashionista, fun holiday earrings from Eye Candy Boutique
SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.