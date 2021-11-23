As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, November 23, 2021

(Pixabay, Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for the perfect customized holiday cards, Belle & Union can help you with their ancient printing press and lots of local gift ideas.

Bistr09 is preparing a Turkey Wellington recipe for a fun twist on the Thanksgiving favorite.

Ready, set, shop! Elsa Fernandez with Eye Candy Boutique is sharing her go-to local shops for Small Business Saturday.

Here’s her list:

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.