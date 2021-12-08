As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, December 7, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s the most wonderful time of the year! We celebrate with holiday sweets and pastries from Naegelin’s Bakery out of New Braunfels.

Then, cheers! We sip on seasonal cocktails from a New Braunfels speakeasy, Sidecar at Prince Solms Inn.

Plus, grab your hot cocoa and cozy up to “Angel Falls Christmas.” We chat with actors Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes about the new holiday movie.

Need some seasonal decor that will help your home pop with Christmas cheer? We show you where to find great items that will have your home looking festive with Rancho Diaz.

Also, you’ll find a ton of great toys and clothes for kids this Christmas at Munchkin Land Kids, a children’s boutique in La Vernia.

Get ready to give back to a good cause! Bring an unwrapped toy to Bentley’s Beer Garden for the The Salvation Army Toy Drive and you could be an extra in country music artist, Steve Griggs’s latest music video directed by Jesse Borrego! All donations will benefit Salvation Army of San Antonio.

Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages.

Get ready to win big! It’s day four of our biggest giveaway of the year with your chance to win four free gifts as our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway continues!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.