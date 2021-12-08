Eligible for Medicare soon? This group explains what benefits to look for

Amerigroup is a Medicare Advantage Plan that works with Gonzaba Medical to cover senior patients that are eligible for Medicare

Are you close to becoming Medicare eligible?

Beginning Jan. 1 through March 31 is a new enrollment period for individuals that either did not get a chance to enroll in the previous Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, have had second thoughts and want to make a change, or simply have general questions that they didn’t get a chance to answer.

Richard Cabada, a representative for Amerigroup, explains the differences between Medicare and Medicare Advantage Plans for seniors.

What is the difference between Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans like Amerigroup?

“The fundamental difference is that Original Medicare or traditional, as it’s known, only covers 80%, leaving the consumer 20% of pocket, making that very expensive,” Cabada said. “An alternative for that would be an advantage plan, one that would help the consumer with the 20% of pocket in addition to other benefits and services that Original Medicare does not offer.”

Takeaway: With Original Medicare, you can still have deductibles and coinsurance. Medicare Advantage plans generally do not have a medical deductible and have low, fixed copayments. Many Medicare Advantage plans also include out-of-pocket limits on what you will pay each year.

What are some of the benefits of Medicare Advantage Plans like Amerigroup?

“Every Medicare Advantage plan that Americagroup offers has dental vision, hearing, additional transportation benefits in each one of those, and we have so many plans to offer, so everyone has those benefits included,” Cabada said.

Takeaway: The majority of Medicare Advantage plans include coverage for dental, vision, hearing, and prescription drugs. They also have other valuable benefits that help with everyday health and living that can include grocery store gift cards and 24/7 telehealth visits.

Amerigroup works in partnership with Gonzaba Medical Group to cover senior patients that are eligible for Medicare.