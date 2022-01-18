70º

LIVE

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Rodeo, recipes + bike rides though the Alamo City!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

Tags: sa live, SA Live
As seen on SA Live (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s a farmers market and grocery store all-in-one with the food delivered to you! We share recipes and more from Farmhouse Delivery.

Then, you can get homestyle cookies that are baked fresh daily at the Opal + Oynx Cookie Co. and we get a taste!

Plus, let’s rodeo San Antonio! The annual Vaquero Cook-Off is coming up and we have some chili ready to be made.

Also, it’s a fun, outdoor activity and you can see and learn about the Alamo City at the same time. Steve Wood with San Antonio Bike Tours is here with a couple of trikes.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT Plus app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

email

facebook