A home office makeover for any budget

SAN ANTONIO – “Working from home” has become routine--it even has its own acronym, “WFH”, and when more and more hours are spent in your home office, it’s important to make sure you’re in an organized space you’re happy to be in.
We caught up with professional designer, Carla Royder, with Carla Royder Designs and Co, to discuss a posh home office transformation you have to check out for yourself.
To start off, Royder took many of her client’s personal items and mementos and framed them in white in order for them to “pop” when hung on a newly painted black wall. Here’s the result:
Quite a difference from what this office looked like before:
Here are some more pics of Royder’s design choices. We love them all:
Check out the full story in the video above for more and be sure to visit Carla Royder’s website here.