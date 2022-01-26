Now hiring! Morgan’s Wonderland to host a career event on Friday, Saturday

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ready to be part of a place where wonders never cease?

Morgan’s Wonderland Career Event is taking place onsite Friday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 29. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The inclusive nonprofit is hiring full-time and part-time roles across the park in entertainment, custodial, food services, guest services, maintenance, operations and so much more.

“Come on out if you have any ability and talent,” said Jessica Lizardo, CEO and general manager of Morgan’s Wonderland. “We want to see you in action, showcase that talent, and have you come out and do an interview with us on both of those days.”

Opening day at Morgan’s Wonderland is on Friday, March 4.

To apply in advance, visit morganswonderland.com and click the “Apply Now” button in the top right corner to submit an application.