As seen on SA Live - Monday, February 14, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, love is in the air! The San Antonio Chordsmen are out spreading the love today with their singing valentine’s. They give us a special performance!

Then, if you don’t have a reservation, you’re probably not going to have that night out. But, you can still have a very romantic dinner for two at home. Chef Leo Aguirre from Eat Fredericksburg Texas is here to help us make a delicious dinner for valentine’s night at home.

Plus, last minute desserts from BellaRo Cupcakery & Sweets.

Also, Robert’s Flower Shop shows you what to do with those flowers after Valentine’s Day.

On this Military Monday, one local veteran is getting extra love, thanks to “Operation Triage,” a non-profit that has teamed up with sponsors who helped build him a brand new, mortgage-free home.

Ad

Up your game when getting ready to go out! Elsa Fernandez from Eye Candy Boutique shows us some Tik Tok beauty hacks!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.