Chef John Russ shares his Crawfish Remoulade recipe, which is one of many courses featured on the Mardi Gras menu

CASTLE HILLS – Chef John Russ is bringing a taste of his New Orleans roots to his restaurant, Clementine, with a Mardi Gras “Feed Me” dinner menu.

The crawfish remoulade is one of seven courses on the menu this Fat Tuesday. For the full dinner menu, click here. Reservations are encouraged. For specific seating requests, please reach out to hello@clementine-sa.com or call (210) 503-5121.