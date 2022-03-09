Two women combine cooking and art classes for kids at this Boerne creative space

Jen Tobias-Struski takes us to this women-owned creative space, for cooking classes

BOERNE – If you need a spring break camp that teaches kids to learn the art of cooking, The Cooking Castle can help.

“I’ve been holding classes at Ms. Sue’s Art studio for two years,” Chef Julia Olsen-Smith said.

The former consumer science teacher moved to Boerne from Colorado.

“My family moved here smack dab in the middle of COVID and I decided to make a change and open my own business,” Olsen-Smith said.

She now shares the space with the art studio, holding classes, birthday parties and parent’s night outs.

“Our most favorite camps and recipes have been our cake decorating classes,” she said. “One of the more surprising favorites is when kids work with healthy foods and that’s particularly my passion.”

Her spring break camps are the week of March 14-17. Each day has a different theme.

" I always sort of dreamed of having the full fine arts program,” Susan Burk, owner, Ms. Sue’s Art Studio.

Burk has been holding art classes since 2007 on her property, which includes a huge outdoor space for creative play.

“This is a ministry to us and we get to do what we love,” Burk said.

The studio is located at 101 Old Fredericksburg Rd. in Boerne. Click here for more on the Cooking Castle and here for more on Ms. Sue’s Art Studio.