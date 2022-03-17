As seen on SA Live - Thursday, March 17, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we are seeing green! we check out Mad Dogs British Pub’s Saint Patrick’s Day sponsored event where the San Antonio river is dyed green!

Plus, your kids can learn competitive Irish dancing right here in the Alamo City, we’ll see a performance from Inishfree School of Irish Dance.

Also, you can celebrate the day authentic Irish cocktails, made with real Irish whiskey from Tullamore D.E.W and the The Hayden’s head Chef Bill Corbett is going to share their Irish remix menu!

Then, how the Irish Cultural Society is keeping Irish culture alive in San Antonio and how you can check out Irish sports with the San Antonio Gaelic Athletic Club, including hurling and Gaelic football.

