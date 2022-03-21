As seen on SA Live - Monday, March 21, 2022

As seen on SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, spring is here and Fiesta is coming up! Loren Cuevas, owner of Ice Ice Baby shares some of their Fiesta treat creations!

Plus, local artists selling clothes and decorations that will get you into the Fiesta spirit! We check out what you can find at The Artisan and Manola & Maria!

Then, we take you to Sari Sari Supper Club, a new restaurant on the far west side combining Filipino and Japanese recipes!

Get ready to get messy! The experts from Mad Science Of Austin & San Antonio has us putting on our painting jackets!

Also, cheers to spring cocktails with Hendrick’s Gin sharing their new Neptunia limited release!

