As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, March 22, 2022

As seen on SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, viva Fiesta! The Southwest School of Art has Fiesta events coming up and we get a little art lesson ourselves!

Plus, you can be serenaded by music for an entire night! We fill you in on Overnight Sounds: A Sonic Slumber Party for Contemporary Art Month that’s happening this weekend!

Then, it’s National Crafting Month! We share three, easy DIY ideas from Amy Latta.

Also, we are getting saucy and pairing a local company, Tio Pelon’s Salsita’s products with food.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.