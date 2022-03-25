Camila Alves McConaughey chats about her new book, ‘Just Try One Bite’

SAN ANTONIO – If you follow Camila Alves McConaughey on Instagram, you know she loves to share healthy recipes and she’s all about her family. Now, the mother of three, wife to movie star Matthew McConaughey, and founder of Women of Today is sharing her new children’s book, “Just Try One Bite.”

“I’m not here to tell parents what to feed their kids, but I am here to give parents a good reminder that the conversation around food and how it works in your body..it’s a very important conversation to have.”

Alves McConaughey agrees, it is a challenge to get your children to eat healthily, but she encourages parents to get creative. In her new book, the roles are reversed--it’s the kids trying to convince the parents to make better food choices.

“We really wanted it to be funny, to be fun, to not put any guilt,” she said.

In the McConaughey home, it’s her 12-year-old daughter, Vida, who is currently the pickiest eater.

“She’s going through that stage,” she said. “I think as parents we have to get creative, so I am using different techniques.”

During the pandemic, Kay McConaughey, Matthew’s mom known as K-Mac, moved in with the family in Austin, so we asked if she ever wears the chef hat in the home.

“She’s (Kay) a hoot, but she’s not much of a chef, but she loves to go in the kitchen and give her opinion,” she said.

Keeping up with busy schedules is something many moms struggle with, Camila says staying organized helps her family, which includes her husband, Matthew McConaughey, kids, Levi, 13, Vida, 12, and Livingston, 9, along with dogs, cats and a few other animals.

“It’s day by day. I must say one thing that really helped me is getting organized,” she said. “In my office, I have a big calendar and then I have the next three months and everybody has different colors.”

Camila Alves McConaughey will be doing a meet-and-greet this Saturday, March 26, in Austin at the Rain Lily Farm, click here for ticket information. Be sure to follow her on her Instagram page for more inspiration.