SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Fiesta snacks, Fiesta events + white lion cubs!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, local chef Leo Davila from Stix and Stones is sharing brand new twists on Fiesta snacks!

Plus, a huge Fiesta event is back! We have the details on the King William Fair and one of the vendor’s at the event, Sidney Hill, from Renee’s Twisted Chocolate shows off the sweet treats being served up!

Then, anyone can be royalty for Fiesta! We’re showing you an easy and creative way to make your own flower crowns with the folks from Happy Chick Beauty Designs.

Also, we introduce you to the latest bundles of joy at Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo, two white lion cubs! You can even enter the contest to name them on their Facebook page, here.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.

SA Live is the top-rated local afternoon variety show that features all the things that make living in San Antonio and South Texas great!

