78º

WEATHER ALERT

SA Live

Watch SA Live Battle of Flowers After Party & Fiesta Fido Parade

Sponsored by H-E-B at Historic Market Square

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Tags: sa live, as seen on SA Live, Fiesta, fido parade, battle of flowers
Who will win our Fiesta Fido Parade? Watch our 5 crafters compete for the big prize for a lucky pet rescue!

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s a Fiesta Fido Parade! The show is going to the dogs, literally, with a special parade supporting animal charities in San Antonio.

Five master crafters, each representing a different animal nonprofit, have created amazing dog floats for our parade and will compete to find out who will win $500 for their nonprofit from Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse.

Denise Cabello with Bar-B-Cutie will determine the winner from the following crafters:

  1. Christie Cuthbert, author of the “Mischief Makers” book series
  2. Adeina Anderson, of Creative Lifestyles with Adeina
  3. Victor Garcia, of Sir Victor M Garcia Wedding Planner
  4. Stephanie Peña Frost, of Princess and the Monkey Home Decor
  5. Cristy Davila, of Cristy’s Casa de Colores

Here are the five doggy nonprofits they will represent:

  1. Animal Defense League of Texas
  2. Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas
  3. Cocker Spaniel Rescue of Austin & San Antonio
  4. Texas Chihuahua Rescue
  5. San Antonio Humane Society

You can vote on your favorite dog float here, and be sure to post your Fiesta pooch photos @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email