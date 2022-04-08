Watch SA Live Battle of Flowers After Party & Fiesta Fido Parade

Who will win our Fiesta Fido Parade? Watch our 5 crafters compete for the big prize for a lucky pet rescue!

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s a Fiesta Fido Parade! The show is going to the dogs, literally, with a special parade supporting animal charities in San Antonio.

Five master crafters, each representing a different animal nonprofit, have created amazing dog floats for our parade and will compete to find out who will win $500 for their nonprofit from Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse.

Denise Cabello with Bar-B-Cutie will determine the winner from the following crafters:

Here are the five doggy nonprofits they will represent:

You can vote on your favorite dog float here, and be sure to post your Fiesta pooch photos @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter.

