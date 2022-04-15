As seen on SA Live - Friday, April 15, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, a world-class magician is coming to town for Easter weekend, Nick Paul is here and will be appearing at The Magicians Agency Theatre!

Plus, we fill you in on all the family fun at Tower of the Americas Easter Eggstravaganza, where you can enjoy Easter activities like egg dyeing, face painting and egg hunting with the Easter Bunny. Also, Easter brunch for every-bunny! Enjoy a tasty meal at Ambler Kitchen and Cocktails inside Hotel Contessa on the Riverwalk this Sunday! Don’t forget dessert at Aldaco as we taste their Tres Leches Cake!

If you are looking for a scaly, new pet, be sure to check out the Reptile Expo this weekend!

Ad

Then, how to turn your home into a “hoppy” space this Easter! We get helpful tips from the interior designers at Flawlessly Functional.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.