Coffee, homemade sweets + syrups at this new San Antonio coffee trailer

Rose Hip Coffee is serving up drinks with homemade botanical syrups, made-from-scratch sweets + they are partnering with the San Antonio River Authority for Earth Month discounts

SAN ANTONIO – Rose Hip Coffee is one of the newest coffee trailers in San Antonio located a few blocks north of the McNay Museum.

“I’ve always known that I wanted to go into the food business, I grew up baking with my mom and that was always a passion of mine,” Katie Best-Richmond, owner, Rose Hip Coffee said. “I figured that a great first start is opening a coffee trailer where I get to do coffee and I also get to do baking as well.”

The logo is inspired by her grandmother and the name is inspired by a book called “Esperanza Rising.”

“(In the book)The abuela always makes tea out of rose hips and she said when you drink that tea, you can see all the beauty that the flower ever saw,” she said. “I wanted this to be a place the community can come together, they can share a cup of coffee and they can just celebrate the beautiful parts of life.”

Rose Hip Coffee is located at 95 Brees, you can follow them on their Instagram to keep up with the local pop-up markets they have. Best-Richmond makes all of her sweets from scratch and her coffee syrups are all made with botanicals, such as “Lavender Sage” or “Honey Saffron.”

For the rest of April, they are partnering with the San Antonio River Authority and the San Antonio River Foundation for their “Coffee for Conservation” campaign.

If you bring a reuseable cup to these locations (see below) you can get 20% off your drink through the end of April (Earth Month).

Southbound Coffee Stranded Coffee Folklores Coffee House Commonwealth Coffeehouse Tandem Coffee Alley Cat Coffee Poetic Republic Coffee

Click here for more on the San Antonio River Authority campaign.