These 4 safety tips can protect you and your family this summer

Summer is right around the corner, and that means you and your family might be looking to cool down by heading out to the beach, lake, river, pool, or even a waterpark.

But before you take a dip in the water, Carl Blahuta, owner and operator of Splashway Waterpark and RV Resort, recommends following these four tips to keep you and your family safe.

1. Wear a life jacket.

Even if you or your child is a little familiar with the water already, it is always better to be on the safe side. Remember never to rely on life jackets alone.

2. Use earplugs.

If you or your child has sensitive ears, wearing earplugs to keep water out can prevent Swimmer’s Ear.

3. Use sunscreen.

Always apply sunscreen 30 minutes before sun exposure and reapply every two hours throughout the day, especially when participating in water activities. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, everyone should use sunscreen that offers the following:

Broad-spectrum protection (protects against UVA and UVB rays)

SPF 30 or higher

Water resistance

4. Keep kids close.

When it comes to your child’s safety, nothing is better than the watchful eye of a parent. Keep your children close when around water, whether at a public pool or home.

