As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Advice from a parent coach, meditation & Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, if you’re struggling with how or what to tell your children about what happened in Uvalde, former pediatrician and parent coach, Dr. Lulu is here to help give us all some advice.

Then, we take a look back at our interview with former Uvalde resident, actor Matthew McConaughey, speaking about his love for his hometown and then we will share a statement he released on his Instagram.

Also, if you or anyone you know is struggling with mental stress, we have help from a local yoga instructor, Melissa Aguirre with Melmarie Yoga.

Find out how you can help and where to donate blood in this KSAT.com article.

You can watch the full show in the video below.

