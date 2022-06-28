77º

As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Authentic tacos, fencing summer camp + diner favorites

Jennifer Struski, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Boerne Taco House (Boerne Tacos, Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re sampling some diner menu favorites from The Hayden.

Plus, learning the sport of fencing with Olympians--The Olympian Fencing Club is sharing more about their summer camps.

Let’s “taco-bout” who has the best tacos. Boerne Taco House claims to have the best--we take you there today.

Also, we’re getting festive with DIY centerpieces and party packs for the Fourth of July with Creative Lifestyles with Adeina.

Jennifer Tobias-Struski loves her hometown of San Antonio, and is proud to celebrate it every day working on SA Live. The Emmy-Award winning producer hosts the Mom-Day series, featuring fun, family-themed segments from crafting to fashion hacks every Monday.

