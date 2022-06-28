As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, June 28, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re sampling some diner menu favorites from The Hayden.

Plus, learning the sport of fencing with Olympians--The Olympian Fencing Club is sharing more about their summer camps.

Let’s “taco-bout” who has the best tacos. Boerne Taco House claims to have the best--we take you there today.

Also, we’re getting festive with DIY centerpieces and party packs for the Fourth of July with Creative Lifestyles with Adeina.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.