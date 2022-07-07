As seen on SA Live - Thursday, July 7, 2022

As seen on SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we check out delicious dishes from Crockett Tavern, a new restaurant inside the Crockett Hotel by the Alamo.

Then, we sample a vegan, summer recipe & dessert from the folks at Plantology and get kitchen and cooking secrets from TikTok star Chef Jerry!

Plus, we show off handmade embroidered apparel from Mexico from Indita Mia Artesanias.

Also, you can check out The 43rd Cinefestival San Antonio July 6-10 at the historic Guadalupe Theatre or Evenings at Topaz at La Cantera Resort on July 7 to benefit Viola’s Huge Heart Foundation.

Need a vacation? How about staying in a treehouse? We show off the accommodations at Cypress Valley Canopy Tours where you can book a stay in one of their cool treehouses!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.