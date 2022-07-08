TikTok star Jerry Yguerabide shares his arroz con pollo recipe

SAN ANTONIO – Many of us spend hours scrolling TikTok for recipes and one familiar San Antonio face on the social media platform is Chef Jerry Yguerabide.

“I think people just love personality and mainly the food itself,” Yguerabide said.

Yguerabide has 1.1 million followers on TikTok. Some of his recipes include homemade tortillas, tacos al pastor, fideo, Mexican queso, and more.

“I teach a lot of step-by-step, some real simple how-to, minimal ingredients and people love that,” Yguerabide said.

Yguerabide’s culinary experience started in the restaurant business, working with some of San Antonio’s finest chefs, he has since shared and tweaked some of the traditional favorites such as arroz con pollo. His version includes bomba rice and potatoes and he tops it with tiny popcorn.

“A lot of people actually stress about what to cook,” Jerry said. “So, I help people with their everyday cooking.”

One of his most viewed recipe videos on TikTok was Mexican queso with chorizo--it reached 8.5 million views.

“The majority of people are really happy,” Jerry said. “It feels great just to be able to share recipes.”

He is planning on opening a food trailer in September. You can look out for updates on his TikTok and Instagram--under the handle @jerryyguerabide.