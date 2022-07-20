What you can do to prevent osteoporosis

Bone thinning happens naturally over time, but when you have osteoporosis, this process is much faster and more severe, making bones brittle and easy to break. In partnership with Conviva Care Center. #ad #ksat12 #SanAntonio

However, osteoporosis is a preventable condition, according to Dr. Jacquelin Castillo, a primary care physician at Conviva Care Center.

In the early stages, also known as osteopenia, there are no symptoms. Dr. Castillo says typically when a person falls and breaks a bone, that’s when they find out they have osteoporosis.

Early detection is key, and a bone density test can be ordered by your doctor to detect the condition.

Dr. Castillo recommends those 65 years and older get tested for osteoporosis. Those with a higher family risk for osteoporosis should get tested as well.

When it comes to preventing osteoporosis, a diet high in calcium and vitamin D such as green leafy vegetables and low-fat dairy products. You should also aim to reduce sodium, caffeine, alcohol consumption, and avoid smoking.

Exercise can also help with prevention. Dr. Castillo says weight-bearing exercises and fall prevention classes can be a big help.

Conviva’s approach to healthcare is focused on prevention. Their care centers do regular screenings to detect conditions in their early stages when they are easier to treat. These screenings can determine if you are suffering from osteopenia or other conditions, and implement changes right away.

