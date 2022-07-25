88º

WEATHER ALERT

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Monday, July 25, 2022

We’re saving you money on groceries and back-to-school clothes + sample street tacos with a crazy twist!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

Tags: sa live, as seen on SA Live
As seen on SA Live (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re helping you slash your grocery bill! Christina from Saving with Christina shows you how to shop on budget and where you might be missing some great deals on those essentials like milk, eggs & cereal.

Then, we continue to save you some cash with back to school clothes from Twice Upon a Time Children’s Boutique Consignment & Gifts.

Plus, we take you to Me Latte, a mobile java trailer serving up iced and hot sips.

Also, Chef John J. Meyer from the Best Little Food House in Texas is here to show us some of his signature dishes and a crazy twist on street tacos!

Get ready because they’re “lager” than life! The folks from Second Pitch Beer Company show off their local award-winning beer and ideas for summer pairings!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

email

facebook