These beer battered fish tacos are to die for!

The summer heat is in full force and it doesn’t appear to be leaving anytime soon. There’s plenty of ways to cool off, whether it’s heading to the pool, river, beach or the lake.

It’s also the perfect time to cool down with a ice-cold beverage, maybe even a Shiner Bock. But, your beer doesn’t have to only be for drinking. Shiner Bock makes the perfect beer to incorporate into this summertime fave: beer-battered fish tacos.

Follow the recipe down below to see how you can make them!

Ingredients:

Beer Battered Fish

Fish - swordfish, snapper, halibut, and cod work great.

12oz Shiner Bock Beer

2 Large eggs

All-Purpose Flour

Tony Chachere’s or your preferred seasoning blend

Flakey salt

Corn tortillas

Garlic Sriracha Aioli

Minced Garlic

Mayonnaise

Sriracha

Lime Juice

Salt & Pepper

Fresno Pepper Coleslaw

Slaw Mix

Sliced Fresno peppers

Canola Oil

Distilled White Vinegar

Salt & Pepper

Directions:

1. Mix the all-purpose flour and Shiner Beer with Tony Chachere’s seasoning until you get a pancake-like batter texture. Coat your fish with the batter.

2. Deep fry at 350ºF for 4-5 minutes or until golden brown. Immediately salt the fish using flakey salt after you remove it from the oil.

3. Toast your corn tortillas until they develop a crispy, brown character on the outside.

4. Time to make the slaw. Mix the slaw mix, sliced Fresno peppers, equal parts canola oil and distilled white vinegar, and salt & pepper.

5. Time to make the Garlic Sriracha Aioli. Mix minced garlic, mayonnaise, sriracha, lime juice, and salt & pepper.

4. Garnish the tacos with coleslaw, aioli, a slice of avocado, a squeeze of lime, and an ice-cold Shiner Beer!