Give your feedback on the city budget at a town hall meeting

The City of San Antonio is hosting in-person town halls to gather residents’ priorities to develop its Fiscal Year 2023 budget. The city’s budget serves as a roadmap to provide residents with services and programming for next year.

Alanna Reed, Director of Communications & Engagement, says it’s important for residents to provide feedback about the city budget.

“The city budget belongs to all of us. We all contribute and live here in San Antonio, and our goal is to gather everyone’s priorities and include them in the upcoming budget,” Reed said.

Reed says they want to make sure the budget reflects the needs of the city.

“We recently had a survey, and believe it or not, the No. 1 priority was property tax relief. So we’re looking at various ways that are going to help the community reflected in the budget, and we want the community to be apart of that process,” Reed said.

Another hot topic that residents want to know about is CPS Energy.

“We all know in San Antonio that it’s been extremely hot, and utility bills have been a bit hirer, so the city is actually looking at what to do with that bucket of money if you will, if it will go back as a credit to all of the customers, or there are a lot of different opinion on how it should be spent” Reed said.

The town halls will go into detailed discussion on other things that the city will be allocating money for in 2023.

There will be 12 town halls across the city, and two of them will be telephone town halls that you can join from your home. A Spanish town hall will also be available.

To learn more about the town halls or the 2023 budget, you can visit SASpeakUp.com/SABudget2023.