Looking to get a GED? This program may be able to help

If you’re considering getting your GED, it doesn’t have to be a difficult process.

The GED Work initiative is an initiative between the City of San Antonio and Restore Education that allows students who are training to earn up to $400 in incentives when they take their GED class.

Restore Education, a local 501(C)3 nonprofit organization, offers a continuum of services, from basic literacy and English language learning, to high school equivalency, career training and college support.

Their objective is to restore the potential of students who have lost connection with traditional education, and put them on individualized and supported pathways to life-sustaining careers.

They do so by connecting students with no-cost, flexible pathways so they can advance their education and launch in-demand careers.

Some of the benefits of getting a GED are more career opportunities, personal fulfillment and the opportunity to explore other training programs once you receive your GED.

Anyone above the age 16 and not enrolled in a high school program is eligible to apply for the GED program.

Those interested in applying can visit Restore Educations website at https://restoreeducation.org/.