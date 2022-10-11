85º

As Seen on SA Live-Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Halloween accessories, ballet performance, easy ways to relax + football player Isabella Green

Sarah Cervera, SA Live intern

Female student-athlete excels in football and academics. (Pixabay, Pixabay 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Halloween accessories, a ballet performance and easy ways to relax. Plus, Isabella Green’s journey as a middle school football player.

Happy Chick Beauty Designs shows us their Halloween accessories sure to add a pop of color to your costume.

Looking for a fun family outing? Ballet San Antonio gives us a preview of their latest performance and world premiere of “Cinderella.”

Jen tells us the story of Isabella Green, a student-athlete at Bush Middle School that is excelling in both football and academics.

Need to find a way to relax? Soothe Your Soul Women’s Wellness Retreat shows us how to calm our mind, body and soul with Inbalance Fitness.

Sarah Cervera is a senior communications major at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. She is a proud San Antonio native who strives to write stories that will positively impact and shape her community. In her spare time, she enjoys the outdoors and spending time with family. She aspires to obtain a career in television as an anchor or reporter.

