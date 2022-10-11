Understanding your choices during the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) is coming up this week. The enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, but seniors can make preparations now.

James Lejarzar, Broker Relations Manager at Conviva Care Center, explained what changes seniors can make during the AEP.

What is the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period?

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period occurs every year, and it’s the opportunity for seniors to enroll in Medicare or change their plan.

What kind of changes can they make during AEP?

There are several changes that you can make during the AEP. Some of these changes include going from original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage Plan, or a Medicare Advantage Plan back original Medicare. Seniors can also go from plan to plan during this time.

For example, if you are renewing your benefits and see another plan that best meets your needs, you can switch during this period.

Why is it important for seniors to enroll during AEP as opposed to OEP?

It’s important to understand the updated benefits of every plan. It’s an opportunity to review those benefits and those plans so you can make the changes that are best suited for you. Needs can change month to month, and each Medicare plan may not meet your current needs.

Conviva Care Center will also host their Senior Fall Festival Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wonderland of the Americas Mall. There will be a Dance with Elvis event where you can meet local seniors, fun games and delicious food. Seniors can also enter to win a 60-inch TV. The event is free to attend.

For more information, visit Conviva Care Center’s website at meetconviva.com.