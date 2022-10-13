89º

As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, October 13, 2022

It’s a Gonzaba Medical Group takeover!

Today on the show we're celebrating seniors! (pixabay, Pixabay 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re celebrating seniors with a Gonzaba Medical Group takeover!

Texas A&M AgriLife is sharing some gardening tips for fall edibles and healthy eating ideas.

Eye Candy Boutique joins us to help make your wardrobe as unique as you. She’s going to show us how to create your own capsule wardrobe.

Plus, we’ve rounded up some great deals for seniors! Check ‘em out:

About the Author:

Lily Celeste Reimherr Buckert, 18, is an intern with SA Live and a senior communication major at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. A proud San Antonio native, she is passionate about celebrating her beloved city and community through her work.

