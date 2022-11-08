79º

SA Live

As Seen on SA Live-Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Thanksgiving catering, a play, brewing to support veterans, Wurstfest + celebration honoring Native American heritage

Sarah Cervera, SA Live intern

Tags: SA Live, as seen on sa live
Learn how to support veterans at a local brewery. (Pixabay, Pixabay 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Thanksgiving catering, a play, brewing to support veterans, Wurstfest and a celebration honoring Native American heritage.

We take a bite out of Hayden’s Thanksgiving to-go catering menu.

Jen takes us to Palo Alto College, which is hosting the play “Camilla La Magica Makes Tamales” to honor a beloved Latino family tradition.

Fiona takes us to Wurstfest where you can enjoy the rich German culture.

The Briscoe Western Art Museum is hosting its annual Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival in celebration of Native American heritage month.

Plus, we tell you how to support veterans by stopping Longtab Brewing.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah Cervera is a senior communications major at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. She is a proud San Antonio native who strives to write stories that will positively impact and shape her community. In her spare time, she enjoys the outdoors and spending time with family. She aspires to obtain a career in television as an anchor or reporter.

email