Understanding your risk for breast cancer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Breast Cancer has affected many people. In fact, 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed within their lifetime.

But women aren’t the only one’s at risk for breast cancer, according to Dr. Robert Ramirez with Conviva Care Center. Men can develop breast cancer, too. About 1 out of every 100 cases in the U.S. is found in a man in the form of an invasive ductal carcinoma.

Seniors are also affected. Nearly 50% of all breast cancer diagnoses in the U.S. are in women 65 and older, so it’s a disease that disproportionately affects older adults, Ramirez said.

Because breast cancer is so prevalent, it’s important for everyone to know what to look for. That’s why you should perform a monthly breast self-exam and see your doctor regularly.

Symptoms to look out for include nipple tenderness, thickening in the breast or underarm tissue, changes in breast skin texture or enlargement of pores, lumps or dimpling, and unexplained changes in the size or shape, especially on one side only.

If you are diagnosed with breast cancer, there are treatment options.

Depending on where exactly the cancer is and how far it’s progressed, most patients will undergo some type of surgical intervention. They may also receive additional treatments, such as chemotherapy, hormone therapy, immunotherapy or radiation. In some cases, chemo may also be used before surgery.

“The good news is that treatments have come a long way and are only getting better. The average 5-year survival rate for U.S. women with non-metastatic invasive breast cancer is 90%, and the average 10-year survival rate is 84%,” Ramirez said.

If you are concerned about symptoms, don’t panic.

Ramirez says the symptoms mentioned are just signs that could indicate breast cancer. If you feel like you see or feel potential symptoms, make an appointment to discuss it with your doctor. They will be able to decide if you need further testing or if your symptoms are being caused by something else.

The most important thing when it comes to cancer is catching it early, so be vigilant and keep seeing your doctor. With consistent care, early detection and advancing treatment options, there’s a lot of hope for beating breast cancer, Ramirez said.

For more information on the Conviva Care Centers, visit their website at meetconviva.com.