As Seen on SA Live-Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Find the perfect smoked meats for holiday meals.

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Thanksgiving smoked meats, DIY cocktails, vintage fashion looks and Native American cuisine.

Coastal Bend Distilling Company shows us how to make DIY Thanksgiving and holiday cocktails.

Jen takes us to the Smoke Shack Family where they are serving up some fresh smoked meats perfect for holiday meals.

Stop by Hello Tallulah vintage boutique to celebrate its five year anniversary and find unique fashion looks.

Plus, REZ’Rvation Only is a new food truck serving Native American cuisine.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.