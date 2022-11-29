As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, November 29, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, a new cookbook, a bread pudding recipe, DIY ornaments, and a Mariachi performance. Plus, we give you the first look at “The Nutcracker.”

Julia Rosenfeld tells us about her new cookbook “San Antonio Cooks,” and Chef Pieter Sypesteyn helps us make a mouth watering bread pudding featured in the book.

Mike takes us to Ballet San Antonio for a sneak peak at “The Nutcracker.”

Bloom and Stem teaches us how to make DIY pressed flower ornaments.

Mateo Lopez, who holds a Guinness World Record for the youngest Mariachi singer, performs “Mi Burrito Sabanero.”

Plus, we tell you how you can sign up for free ornament making classes at Abby’s Attic Sewing Studio.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.