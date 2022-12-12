75º

LIVE

SA Live

As Seen on SA Live - Monday, December 12, 2022

DIY holiday decor, tips to trim the tree, puro San Antonio ornaments, cinnamon roll wreath + more

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Tags: SA Live, as seen on sa live
Easy cinnamon bun wreath cake for the holidays | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, the experts from The Rustic Brush Hollywood Park show you how to DIY your holiday decorations.

Plus, we trim the tree with ornaments that have San Antonio flair. The folks from Karolina’s Antiques show us how!

Then, help turn your home into a holiday happy space with Carla Royder Designs.

We show you a DIY cinnamon roll holiday wreath from plant-based bakery Cinnaholic - and it’s easy to make!

Then, our friends at Fischer & Weiser show us a pork roast holiday meal for less than $50.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email