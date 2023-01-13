As Seen on SA Live - Friday, January 13, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, actor and comedian Michael Rapaport’s tour hits to a local comedy club this weekend, so he’s paying us a visit at Historic Market Square! Plus, a “1923″ and “Yellowstone” actor and San Antonio native drops by the set, and we’re getting a preview of the big Spurs game at the Alamodome tonight.

You might know him from “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Heat,” or one of his many other movies. But you might not know actor and comedian Michael Rapaport is a big “Real Housewives” and sports fan! We’re testing his knowledge today ahead of his shows at LOL Comedy Club this weekend. Click here to get tickets.

It is the 50th anniversary of the San Antonio Spurs and they’re celebrating in a big way with a regular season game at the Alamodome tonight. This game has officially sold enough tickets to break the regular season attendance record, and Mike and Fiona are taking the court at the Dome to give us a sneak peek.

Actor, director and filmmaker Amelia Rico comes on the show to talk about her work on popular hit TV shows “Yellowstone” and “1923.” The San Antonio native has built an award-winning multi-media production company, Ricornel Productions, which specializes in minority and female-driven works for a general audience.

The Dallas Cowboys play the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on Monday to kick off the first round of the NFL playoffs. Smoke Skybar is hosting a huge watch party for football fans at 501 E. Crockett Street. We’ll give you a taste of what you can expect.

Happy Space contributor David Hurtado shows us how to save lots of money on big-ticket items through estate sales.

Spicy Ketchup, a teen robot engineering team, is getting ready for its first tech challenge competition. Coach Javier Duran and his team join us to show us the next level of robotics making for youngsters in the Alamo City.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.