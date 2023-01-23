Recipe: Cream-a-licious Banana Pie

(Richard Baltazar, Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Cream-a-licious Banana Pie

SAN ANTONIO – Ingredients:

Two 9-inch tins

Crust - 11 oz. box of vanilla wafers, 10 tablespoons of unsalted butter, 1/4 tablespoon salt

Whipped Cream - 4 cups heavy whipping cream

Pudding Layer - (will make 2 pies): 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk, 1 1/2 cups ice cold water, 1 (5.1-ounce) package Jell-o instant vanilla pudding mix

6 sliced ripe bananas

Cream Cheese - 8 oz. cream cheese, 1 cup powdered sugar, 1 cup whipped cream double above cream cheese layer ingredients to make 2 pies

Directions:

For the crust: Pre-heat the oven to 350°F

While it’s heating: Blitz one 11oz box vanilla wafers in a food processor until fine crumbs form.

Add the crumbs, 10 tablespoons melted butter + 1/4 teaspoon salt to a bowl and mix to combine.

Press mixture into a 9-inch pie tin and bake at 350°F for 9 minutes.

Remove and let cool completely before adding the filling.

Repeat a 2nd time for 2 pies.

Pudding Layer (will make 2 pies):

Whisk together 1½ cups ice cold water and 1 (14-ounce) can of sweetened condensed milk in a medium-sized bowl.

Once combined, slowly add 1 (5.1-ounce) package of Jell-o brand instant vanilla pudding mix whisking after each addition until it is smooth.

Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour (until it’s firm) or leave overnight.

Whip 4 cups of heavy cream until it starts to thicken, then increase the speed until stiff peaks form.

Reserve 2 cups of the whipped cream for the cream cheese layer then add the chilled pudding mixture to the remaining whipped cream and whisk until there are no streaks.

Cream Cheese Layer:

In a mixing bowl beat together 8oz softened/room temp cream cheese and 1c powdered sugar.

Fold in 1 cup of whipped cream.

Repeat a 2nd time for 2 pies.

To assemble pie:

Spread Cream Cheese Layer over the cooled crust.

Slice 3 ripe bananas and layer evenly over the cream cheese layer.

Top with an even layer of pudding.