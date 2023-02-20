64º

WEATHER ALERT

SA Live

As Seen on SA Live - “Wednesday” Theme Show - Monday, February 20, 2023

It’s a ‘Wednesday’-themed episode! So nice, we decided to air it on a Monday ;)

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Tags: SA Live, As Seen on SA Live
Which Addams Family character would you be? (Pixabay, Pixabay 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s “Wednesday” on a Monday! And yes, we are allergic to color.

Cake artist, Justin Dominguez, of Justin Cakes, brings us Wednesday Addams-inspired treats.

Stella Public House is bringing the spirits with Wednesday-themed cocktails, too.

It wouldn’t be a “Wednesday” themed episode without the viral dance from the hit Netflix show. Danzavida De San Antonio Dance Company shows us how to get spooky on the dance floor and tells us about an upcoming event.

Our Jen Tobias-Struski takes us out to the new Southerleigh Haute South at the Rim for a taste of their changing menu.

Above Ground Pizza is purposely stepping back in time and doing things the old-school way. Every speck of food produced is made with love and the intent for you to feel that love. Mike and Fiona try their popular pizzas from the menu.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email