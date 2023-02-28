As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, February 28, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we try a natural skincare brand, feature a fashion and music showcase, and Jen takes us to Saddle Light Center.

Tarra Hardeman from the Carmel Soap Company is here to show us how to get all-natural skincare at an affordable price.

Our Jen Tobias-Struski takes us to Saddle Light Horse Ranch where she learns how this non-profit organization is an equestrian therapy for children, teenagers and adults with neurological, orthopedic, learning, emotional or other disabilities.

AB Event Designers are a full agency for fashion shows, exclusive parties, product and magazine launches. Today they are here to showcase their new collections where vintage and modern worlds collide.

We have a live performance today from Teletextile. This local artist collective presents DAM! A Song of Water series that highlights the San Antonio waterway systems through two artist performances.

