As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, March 1, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s a star-studded show! We talk to a San Antonio couple married on national television, L’oreal’s Woman of 2023 and Claus the Camel. Jen tries a new juice bar and Mike and Fiona have birria roll-ups.

It’s Hump Day! Jarrod Forthman from The Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo introduces us to Claus the Camel!

Our Jen Tobias-Struski takes us to Squeezers a locally-owned Juice Bar. Squeezers Juice Bar is committed to bringing the best juice possible from fresh fruits to get you through your day as a great energy booster. Their smoothie bowls are perfect for that mid-day meal that won’t sit heavy in your digestive system.

It’s Black Restaurant Week in San Antonio! Ashely Griggs, owner of Peace of Cake is here to show us what’s on the menu for this special week.

This San Antonio Couple shared their wild romantic ride with the whole country. We talk to this couple who got help from Good Morning America to make their dreams come true. Congratulations to Marissa and Julio Lopez!

We speak with one of the Honorees of L’oreal’s Women of Worth 2023. Susie Vybiral, founder of Room Redux is here to tell us about this program and how you can honor women from right here in south Texas.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.