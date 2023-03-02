As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, March 2, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s an action-packed show. We crack open a cold one, Jen goes fishing, and Mike eats some good bites. Plus, we have a try of arts and crafts, talk art festivals, and get a ballet performance.

Our first guest today Kent Oliver is here to “crack open a cold one” with Mike. Owner and operator of Dakota East Side Ice House talks to Mike about San Antonio Icehouse Week.

Jen takes us fishing at Calaveras Lake with Captain Experiences. A perfect place to book fishing and hunting guides quickly and easily.

It’s Black Restaurant Week in San Antonio! Monica Chandler, owner of Mo’s Kitchen brings us meals for eating at home or your next big event.

Vee Cruz-Robledo, owner of Forever Petals by Vee is here to give us a little sample of the fun workshop she’s hosting to celebrate women for International Women’s Day.

The Espee opens this Saturday and Ambassador Theatre Group is excited to add The Espee to their lineup of historic downtown San Antonio performance venues. Local Artist and Art Curator, Caroline Gonzales is hosting an Art & All Aboard Festival for the grand opening.

Ballet San Antonio is back on the Tobin Center Stage for “Alice in Wonderland.” We get an interview from artistic director Sofiane Sylve and a performance by Alice herself.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.