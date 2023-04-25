As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Learn tips to help preserve your Fiesta medals for years.

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Fiesta in a box, a blues band performance, tips for upkeeping medals, a folklorico performance and more.

The Keesha Pratt Band Performs, and we learn about the upcoming SAAACAM Fiesta Family Blues Festival that celebrates San Antonio’s African American history.

Jen introduces us to the Fiesta Medal Maniacs and shares some tips on how to keep your medals in tip-top shape for years.

San Antonio in a Box is putting all things Fiesta into the perfect gift box.

Grupo Folklorico de Bendiciones will perform an authentic Folklorico dance for us. Follow them on Facebook to find out about their Fiesta events.

We’re also going to share a special performance by the US Air Force Band of the West! Don’t miss their Fiesta event, Fiesta in Blue, at Boeing Center at Tech Port. KSAT’s very own Stephania Jimenez will emcee the event tonight at 7 p.m.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.